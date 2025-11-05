Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to open up about the crisis currently rocking her family and marriage to Nigerian politician and businessman, Senator Ned Nwoko, in a new emotional video released on her Instagram page on Wednesday, 5th November.

In the video sighted by New Telegraph, Regina appeared visibly shaken as she admitted she never imagined she would have to explain her family’s situation publicly.

“My family is actually in turmoil, and I have to come before a camera and explain my family’s situation, but here we go,” she began.

The actress said what gave her the courage to speak was seeing how much her loved ones have been fighting for her. “Everyone is fighting for me, my mother, my brothers, everybody is fighting,” she said.

Regina went on to admit that the video “shouldn’t even exist in the first place,” describing herself as “Too big for this… type shit!” She, however, insisted she needed to speak for the sake of her children, declaring, “I’m going to fight for my children, Ned.

I try to be calm, Walahi, but I’m going to fight for them. I will teach them, I will raise them, I will train them, with or without your support, my love… ex-husband.”

Her tone grew softer as she pleaded with the public to stop dragging her mother into the controversy.

“The main purpose of this video is to ask you people to stop insulting my mom, please stop it. Stop insulting my mom, she’s the best thing that happened to me, she’s my angel on earth. For seven years, she has been holding it in, y’all should stop insulting her,” she said.

Her confession sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many users expressing sympathy while others questioned her narrative. One X user, @PerpR, wrote, “I actually feel pity for this lady! To me, she was never allowed to experience what childhood could be. She was young but already performing the duties of an adult!”

Another user, @diipodipe, countered with a critical take, saying, “Beg to differ. How did she become the breadwinner if she claims they were not broke and comfortable? Covetousness, lust, greed, and obsession all come to mind.

Resorting to running to the police station while resisting honest advice from your parent against marrying a serial polygamist is not love. It shows her family values must have been so weak for her to deploy such a desperate move and eventually swindle her parents’ approval.”

Regina Daniels married Senator Ned Nwoko in April 2019, a union that immediately drew widespread attention due to their age difference and his polygamous status. Over the years, the marriage has faced several controversies. In 2024, Regina revealed that her family initially opposed the marriage, but she went ahead with it.

Earlier this year, she deactivated her Instagram account amid rumours of marital problems, including allegations that Nwoko was seeing other women. In October 2025, a viral video showed Regina in tears, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence and declaring that she could no longer endure it.

Ned Nwoko later denied the allegations, accusing Regina of substance abuse and erratic behaviour, a claim she strongly rejected.

The latest video seems to signal a new chapter in the public unravelling of their relationship. Regina’s declaration that she will “fight for her children” and her reference to her husband as “ex” suggest that reconciliation might be unlikely.

Her appeal to fans to stop insulting her mother adds another layer of emotion to the already turbulent saga. Whether Ned Nwoko will respond to this latest outburst remains to be seen, but the situation has already reignited debates about power, age, and agency in celebrity marriages.

For now, Regina’s heartfelt video has once again placed her at the centre of public sympathy and scrutiny, as fans and observers await what next unfolds in her unfolding marital drama.