Finally, Phyna Speaks On N100m Lawsuit From Chichi (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Phyna has finally broken her silence on her argument with Chichi during the reunion show and the N100 million lawsuit.

It would be recalled that during the BBNaija Reunion, Phyna accused Chichi of abandoning her husband and children in Benin City following a dispute, which she said resulted in the death of one of her children.

Phyna also age-shamed Chichi claiming she’s older than everyone in her season, She called her a classless stripper as she claimed Chichi used her parents’ death as a winning strategy for the competition.

In addition, Phyna said Chichi poisoned her friend in Cyprus out of jealousy.

But speaking on the allegations in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Phyna claimed that the comments Chichi used against her which the show’s producers chose not to air were the cause of her rage.

She said that Chi-Chi body-shamed her and called her an abortionist, which set her off.

Phyna drew attention to the absurdity of Chichi body shaming her when she had a natural figure, as opposed to her who underwent surgery to achieve a curvier form.

In accordance with the case, she said she wasn’t worried about getting sued since she was ready to go to court with her and fight it out.

“The way I attacked her they should have known she said something, that part was mute. Because the previous day, your body shamed me, you called me shapeless and saggy boobs, that’s why I had to use the word for her that she would record in her heart and brain. Because you can’t be body-shaming me that have a natural body, I had to remind her that there are stuff.

“You called me an abortionist, I reminded you that you have two kids that you abandoned.

“Two days later, she is suing me in court for N100 million for libel and defamation of character. I called my lawyer that if we didn’t reply to the lawsuit, what would happen?

“My lawyer said if we didn’t reply within 7 days, she could charge me in court. The next day I bought a suit to prepare for court.

I don’t like trouble but I love trouble”.