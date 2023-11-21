Finally, Phyna Opens Up On Rift With Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” winner, Otabor Josephina Ijeoma, popularly known as Phyna has stirred reaction online as she opened up on why she clashed with Ilebaye, winner of BBNaija All-Stars season.

New Telegraph recalls that Phyna was one of the strong supporters of Ilebaye during the just concluded Season 8’s All-Stars show.

However, Phyna and Ilebaye have been at loggerheads lately as many pondered on what could have transpired between both of them.

Their fight became visible to fans and supporters after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In a new update, Phyna gave a clue to the course of their rift.

Speaking on the development, Phyna alleged that Ilebaye was ungrateful despite all her efforts towards her success in the show.

Phyna post reads, “We don’t fkn with ungratefulness this sideeeee”

The post has triggered reactions from netizens who had different things to say about the beef between the duo.

Papi_demillie said: “Anytime her name (Phyna) pops up on blogs. It’s always about fighting, thuggery, passing unverified statements, communizing her past deeds.”

Mheenarh__ stated: “This is exactly why Ilebaye didn’t associate with you.”

Ubigho_omena wrote: “Phyna is always trending. January to December. She knows the entertainment business very well.”

Leaddy30bg said: “But you told Blessing to come and collect the money she used to vote for you. So why are you pained?”

Thefoodnetworknig2 added: “Normally, Phyna suppose dey go Koinonia, she needs the peace of God.”

Evacomedytv_ commented: “Na big brother children get this internet, always trending for mostly irrelevant things.”

