Finally, Peter Obi Reacts To Corruption Allegation In LP

Following the crisis rocking the National Leadership of the Labour Party (LP), the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, has demanded that the National Treasurer of the party, Oluchi Opara, look into allegations of financial misconduct made against Chairman, Julius Abure.

the former Anambra State Governor who spoke on Thursday during a press briefing about the funding of the 2023 Obi-Datti Presidential campaign organization said an audit of the party’s finances for its activities leading up to the general elections in 2023 has been initiated by the party.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I don’t think I waited too long. The election was conducted when – February last year. Thereafter, we went to the litigation which ended in November, so I couldn’t have been going to court and still be talking about the Labour Party account.

“After ending that, it was in December when we started even from all the activities of being in the campaign from 2022 and then till the end of 2023.

“We are just in the first quarter of 2024. I don’t think this has happened before with any party in Nigeria. Tell me one.

“In Nigeria, we’re used to blaming those who want to do the right thing and leaving those who have been doing the wrong things over the years.

“We are now accounting immediately within the first quarter of 2024. We just started the process. I could not have been calling auditors last year. We are not going to call them and everything.”