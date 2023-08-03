Finally, Pete Edochie Breaks Silence Amid Drama Trailing Son’s Marriage

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has finally broken his silence on the backlashes trailing his son, Yul amid his polygamous marriage and drama with Judy Austin.

This is coming days after the news of May Edochie slamming a whopping sum of N100 million on Judy Austin, Yul’s second wife and weeks after May’s alleged divorce lawsuit which has since heightened their separation.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Yul’s father spoke on his take on the marital issue trailing his son.

READ ALSO:

The legendary actor who spoke in parables said that Yul brought it all on himself the moment he brought ‘infested’ Judy Austin into his home.

In his words, he said, “He who goes to the farm and gets ant-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit,”

In a loose translation, “Yul brought in a foreign woman into the family, and by so doing, he invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on into his life.”

Watch the video below …