""" """

New Telegraph

December 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Finally, Peller Proposes…

Finally, Peller Proposes To Jarvis (Video)

Popular TikTok Influencer, Peller has finally announced his engagement to his rumoured lover, Jarvis.

Taking to his Instagram page, Peller shared a video of his proposal to Jarvis, capturing her reaction to the special moment.

In the video, the duo could be seen at a luxurious restaurant, where Jarvis appears shocked and hesitant at first, but is urged by close associates to accept the proposal.

READ ALSO:

Eventually, Jarvis accepted the proposal, followed by a romantic moment between the duo.

In the post’s caption, Peller expressed his excitement, revealing that their marriage plans are slated for 2025.

The post reads, “Congratulations to me, she said yes and she kissed me.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1867657831236734986?s=46

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Transportation Ministry Moves To Collaborate With U.S Agency
Read Next

State Police: Orji Kalu Lauds NEC, Urges Tinubu To Support Initiative
Share
Copy Link
×