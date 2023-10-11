Finally, OPM Pastor Breaks Silence On Happie Boys’ Arrest

Barely 24 hours after the news broke on the internet, the General Overseer Of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere has finally broken his silence on the arrest of Happie Boys in Cyprus.

New Teegraph had earlier reported that two boys identified as Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, better known as Happie Boyz were reportedly arrested in Cyprus over undisclosed reasons on Tuesday, October 10, and remanded in prison.

Reacting to the development, the OPM pastor said all effort are on top gear to secure the release of Happie Boyz from prison in Cyprus.

Despite their misdeeds Apostle Chinyere said have has decided to extend his merciful hands to them.

Although the specifics of their misdeeds have not been disclosed, Apostle Chibuzor’s revealed he has sent his lawyers to ensure their release.

