Finally, Oladips Breaks Silence, Promise To Address Fans Amid Death Stunt

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips made his first official video after news of being alive speculated on the internet.

Meanwhile, Oladips fooled many Nigerians by faking his own death in order to promote his music album.

The singer was later confirmed to be alive by his close friend, Qdot barely 48 hours after he was confirmed dead by his management on Wednesday, November 14.

Following his death stunt, the singer had not responded to any of the allegations until Thursday when he shared a video of himself via his official Instagram story with the caption, “proof of life”.