Finally, Oladips Breaks Silence, Promise To Address Fans Amid Death Stunt

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips has broken his silence on his fake death stunt, promising to in no time address his fans and followers to explain his side of the story.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips made his first official video after news of being alive speculated on the internet.
Meanwhile, Oladips fooled many Nigerians by faking his own death in order to promote his music album.
The singer was later confirmed to be alive by his close friend, Qdot barely 48 hours after he was confirmed dead by his management on Wednesday, November 14.
Following his death stunt, the singer had not responded to any of the allegations until Thursday when he shared a video of himself via his official Instagram story with the caption, “proof of life”.
Hours later, the rapper came online to assure his fans that he would explain his own side of the story as soon as he was well.
Meanwhile, Oladips looked visibly unwell and disturbed in the video, while imploring his fans to pray for him.
See some reactions below…
@TroysHelena said: “This guy is clearly not himself people should stop the Criticism till he’s better.”
@Cfc_optaseun asked: “Why he come to be like say nah one Babalawo house he dey”
@Afemmy6440 wrote: “It is better if he has stayed dead. Because we will know he chased clout for his mid-album. This guy just paved the way for this rubbish to start ”
@Dave_elceo added: “Baba go shave hair, come dey stay trenches so we go have sympathy…… Chai”
Watch the video here;