Finally Oladips Breaks His Silence, Promise To Address His Fans Following Daath Stunt

The singer had not responded to any of the allegations until today when he shared a video of him on his Instagram story with the caption, “proof of life”.

READ ALSO:

He went live on Instagram shortly after, promising his fans to explain his own side of the story as soon as he is well.

Meanwhile, Oladips looked visibly unwell and disturbed in the video, while imploring his fans to pray for him.

See some reactions below…

@TroysHelena said: “This guy is clearly not himself people should stop the Criticism till he’s better.”

@Cfc_optaseun asked: “Why he come be like say nah one Babalawo house he dey”

@Afemmy6440 wrote: “It is better if he has stayed dead. Because we will know he chased clout for his mid album. This guy just pave a way for this rubbish to start ”

@Dave_elceo added: “Baba go shave hair, come dey stay trenches so we go have sympathy…… Chai”

Watch video here;