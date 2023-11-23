Finally Oladips Breaks His Silence, Promise To Address His Fans Following Daath Stunt

Nigerian rapper, Oladips has broken his silence on his fake death stunt, as he addresses his fans, promising to explain his side of the story as soon as he is well enough.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips made his first official video, after news of being being alive speculated rounds on the internet.
It would be recalled that Oladips fooled many Nigerians by faking his own death, from an undisclosed long term illness in other to promote his music album.
However, the singer was later confirmed alive by his close friend, Oladips barely 48 hours after he was confirmed dead by his management on Tuesday, November 14, which was later made public the following day, Wednesday, November 13, via his verified Instagram page.
The singer had not responded to any of the allegations until today when he shared a video of him on his Instagram story with the caption, “proof of life”.
READ ALSO:
- Oladips Seeks Fans Prayers Before His Tragic Demise.
- Portable Slams Oladips Over Death Stunt.
- Netizens Fumes, Accuse Oladips Of Faking Death Over Jealousy For Mohbad.
He went live on Instagram shortly after, promising his fans to explain his own side of the story as soon as he is well.
Meanwhile, Oladips looked visibly unwell and disturbed in the video, while imploring his fans to pray for him.
See some reactions below…
@TroysHelena said: “This guy is clearly not himself people should stop the Criticism till he’s better.”
@Cfc_optaseun asked: “Why he come be like say nah one Babalawo house he dey”
@Afemmy6440 wrote: “It is better if he has stayed dead. Because we will know he chased clout for his mid album. This guy just pave a way for this rubbish to start ”
@Dave_elceo added: “Baba go shave hair, come dey stay trenches so we go have sympathy…… Chai”
Watch video here;