Finally, Obaseki Breaks Silence Over Shaibu Impeachment

Hours after the impeachment of his former Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shiabu, Governor Godwin Obaseki said he never saw himself working with two deputy governors prior to the conclusion of his eight years in office.

Governor Obaseski made this remark as the 38-year-old Omobayo Marvellous Godwins was sworn in as his new deputy governor on Monday, April 8.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that members of the Edo State House of Assembly impeached Shaibu on April 8, 2024, and replaced him with Omobayo.

Obaseki, citing Proverbs 16:9, observed that there was no void in the government, which is why a new deputy governor was appointed and sworn in.

Obaseki said: “We have run a very interesting and eventful tenure since we took office in 2016 and gained your trust to continue on our mandate for another term in 2020, and at no point in this journey did I envisage that I will be having to work with two deputy governors before the end of my eight-year run in office.

“But as the Bible says in Proverb 16: 9: ‘You may make your plans, but it is God that directs your actions.

“As there cannot be a vacuum in government, we have by consensus selected Omobayo Marvellous to take over the baton as the new deputy governor of our dear state. ”