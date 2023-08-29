Finally, Nkem Owoh Breaks Silence On Daughter’s Death

Popular Nollywood star, Nkem Owoh has finally broken silence on the death of his daughter as he releases his first official statement.

It would be recalled that the actor lost his 24-year-old daughter, Kosisochukwu in June following a brief illness.

Amid the death and mourning of his 24-year-old, the actor never made the news public with fans and followers on social media.

However, after his daughter’s burial on August 24, Osofia, as he is fondly called finally broke the silence on her demise.

In a statement that was released on his Instagram page, Nkem Owoh expressed gratitude to those who had sent condolence messages to him and showed him love through his moments of grief.

He acknowledged that it’s a heartening thing to know that one isn’t standing alone during the darkest moments.

The 65-year-old actor added that the loss of his daughter is a change he wasn’t prepared for.

He said, “I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family. When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you’re not alone.

“It was with deep gratitude that I received your note, and calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But this is a change I did not anticipate and I am feeling an acute sense of loss.

“However, I know that because of your encouragement, I will get through this time. Thank you for helping to push me through my grief”.

