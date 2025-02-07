Finally, Nigerian Police Confirm Lil Smart’s Arrest

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has finally addressed viral reports about the arrest of a former Marlian Records signee, Lil Smart, following an online controversy with his boss, Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lil Smart was recently embroiled in a controversy with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, accusing them of physical assault, abduction, and manipulation.

Following his outcry, social media was a buzz after renowned Nollywood producer, Stanley Ontop, revealed that Lil Smart had been arrested and detained at an undisclosed location.

In a new development, the Police issued a statement on Instagram, addressing the reports surrounding Lil Smart's arrest. Confirming earlier reports, the police force announced that Lil Smart has been arrested for cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and spreading falsehoods against Naira Marley.

Naira Marley, Zlatan Abandoned Me – Gucci Branch The post further stated that Lil Smart was arrested last month at his residence in Mejamogun Estate, Ajah, Lagos, with relevant exhibits recovered. The post reads, “Following a petition filed by a law firm, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime arrested one Idowu Smart Emmanuel, for criminal defamation, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and falsehood against Abdulazeez Adeshina Fashola (A.K.A Naira Marley)”. Investigations revealed that the suspect, using his Instagram handle @lilsmart_ , falsely alleged that he was abducted, assaulted”. “On January 28, 2025, he was apprehended at his residence in Megamound Estate, Ajah, Lagos, and the exhibits involved in this crime were recovered”. See post below;

