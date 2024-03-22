Finally, Niger Republic Opens Land Border With Nigeria

Barely a week after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) opened the Illela land border between Nigeria and the Niger Republic, the neighbouring country’s government on Friday also opened its Konni frontier for business.

New Telegraph reports that the land border was officially opened at exactly 12:00 noon, according to Nuhu Samaila, a source from Konni in the Niger Republic.

Nuhu, however, commended the military junta for its choice to keep the border open in order to give the people’s desires a voice.

He said: “It is a commendable effort, at least by the government, to have done the needful at last.

“It was our collective prayer that this border too should be reopened after the Nigeria side was declared open.

“I want to believe that this will definitely help a lot in the improvement of the economy of these two countries, as it will facilitate more trading activities between Nigeria and Niger Republic.”