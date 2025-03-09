Finally, Nengi Announces Arrival Of Her First Child

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Nengi Hampson, has officially announced the birth of her first child.

Her announcement comes amid recent rumours linking her pregnancy to a high-ranking Nigerian politician, Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri.

Folowing the rumour, she took to her social media page to debunk the rumours of having a child with the Governor.

While announcing the birth of her first child, Nengi did not address the claims directly on who the father of her child was, but made it clear that she is focused on embracing motherhood.

Taking to her social media page on Sunday, Nengi shared a touching message expressing her overwhelming joy at becoming a mother.

She described her newborn as the “Purest form of love” and a gift she never knew she needed.

She wrote; “The purest form of love… I received the most precious gift on 21-02.

“My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you, my baby… I love you more than words could ever explain. It’s us forever,”

This has however came as a surprise to many as well as her fans who flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

