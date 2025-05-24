Share

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, better know as Mr P of the defunct P-Square group, has revealed that he and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, tried to work out their differences but failed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, Mr P stated that there is a joy that comes with a solo career, urging fans to respect their decisions.

Stressing that they tried to remain a duo, but it wasn’t working, the singer said, “There’s a joy that comes with going solo. Please respect our decisions. We’ve tried it, it’s not working.”

It would be recalled that Paul confirmed in August last year that P-Square had broken up again. The group first split in 2016 but reunited in 2021.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Mr P has opened up about enduring over two decades of betrayal and manipulation from his family.

Mr P asserted that any family that steals, discriminates or ignores one’s pain is not family, adding that his sanity matters and he is now prioritising his mental health.

He wrote: “Don’t let family be the reason you’re drowning in silence. I did, for over 20 years plus. And it almost cost me everything. But now I know better – love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray, and family doesn’t steal from you.

“Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family at all. Real family doesn’t drain you, shame you, discriminate against you, or ignore your pain.

“My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive.”

Share