Finally, Mr Ibu’s Son Breaks Silence On Monetary Donation

Following the back and forth on the Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu’s financial donation, the second son of the renowned actor, Daniel Okafor has broken his silence over the matter, saying the claims made by Stella Maris, whom he referred to as his stepmother controlling the donation account is false.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Stella in a post shared on Sunday on his Instagram page alleged that Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine had taken control of the bank account where donations for the ailing actor were made by Nigerians.

However, Jasmine has dropped hints on the ongoing monetary allegations but refused to give details.

According to her, “I do not want to be involved with the online drama, at least not yet. I am more concerned for Daddy’s well-being,”

She, however, directed the news publication to reach out to the actor’s second son, who introduced himself as Daniel Okafor.

Speaking on the ongoing issue, Daniel said, “My name is Daniel Okafor; I am John Okafor’s second son. There is no truth in what Stella Maris has been sharing online.

“Jasmine does not have access to that account; I have access to it. I am the signatory to the account and my father’s next of kin.”

He added that Stella Maris is his stepmother but refused to share more details about his mother.

“She is my stepmother. My mother is not around at the moment.”.