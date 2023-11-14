Finally, Mr Eazi Breaks Silence On Alleged Private Wedding To Temi Otedola

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi has officially confirmed his marriage to Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola.

Speaking in an interview with Naija 102 FM, Mr Eazi broke his silence on the rumours speculating on the internet that he and Temi Otedola were keeping their marriage and wedding a secret.

The music icon who disclosed that he is married to the billionaire’s daughter said the footage from their Venice wedding appears in the music video of his song “Legalize,” proving that he didn’t keep their nuptials a secret.

READ ALSO:

As he urged people to watch the video again, the singer said the clothes they wore in it were more than just costumes.

He said: “Who told you it was a secret wedding? Go and watch the video of my song ‘Legalize’ you will get the answer to your question. We shot the video in Venice.

“If you watch the video you will see proofs there. Our outfits weren’t just costumes. Go and watch the video and you will see everything clearly.

“It’s just like what painters do, whenever you see their work you will see the message they’re trying to convey. That’s how it’s with us musicians too”.

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: