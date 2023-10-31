Finally, Mohbad’s Wife Breaks Silence, Shares Her Stand On DNA

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad, Omowunmi has finally broken her silence on the recent controversies surrounding her dignity to her late husband.
It would be recalled that Omowunmi has been making headlines since the death of her husband, Mohbad, who died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.
Many accusing fingers have been pointing to her as the killer of her husband following her alleged unfaithfulness to MohBad. Some even insisted that their son, Liam might not be the biological son of Mohbad.
However, amid all the allegations flying on all sides, Mohbad’s wife has kept her peace and silence, refusing to confirm nor deny any of the allegations.
In a new development, Popular actress Iyabo Ojo, who has been on the vanguard demanding justice for Mohbad, has shared a message she received from the wife.
According to the message, Mohbad’s wife Wunmi stated that all she wants is for justice to prevail for her husband, Mohbad. She promised to tell her truth at the Coroner’s inquest on the 7th of November, 2023.
Furthermore, she declared that doing a DNA test on her son is a must.
Her words read, “Hello ma, I’ve decided not to speak on anything until the 7th of November which is the coroner’s inquest because I do not want any side distractions, all I want Justice for my husband which I believe the Nigeria government are working on, after everything I’ll either grant an
interview or tell my own story before the whole world, and also DNA is definitely a most!!!”
