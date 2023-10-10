Finally, Mohbad’s Father Spills Everything He Knows About Son’s Death

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad has finally opened up on everything he knows and what happened on the day his son died.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Tuesday, Mohbad’s father begged Nigerians to forgive him for everything that had happened and for burying his son, Mohbad so rapidly.

He also disclosed how his son was assaulted and lived in fear after his contract with Naira Marley and Marlian Music expired.

Mr Aloba while narrating what transpired said he thought Naira Marley was a decent person because of how he acted when he came to his house to plead with him about his son.

He said, ‘My son died at about 3 pm, nobody called me. By the time I got to his house, it was 10 pm and I saw a lot of crowds.

“We were denied a police report at the station, We tried to take him to the mortuary but there was no space, and I couldn’t be watching him in the house. I had to bury him. Nigerians should forgive me if I offended them.”

“Nobody loves him like me. I have never seen Samlarry before in my life. The first day I went to Naira Marley’s house, Mohbad was eating and Naira picked a spoon and was eating with him.

“This touched me that he loved him so much but my son told me Naira was evil. When I went to Naira’s room to beg him to forgive my son whatever he might have done, I didn’t know he was recording me.”

“The first time Samlarry ever beat him, he told me not to say anything, he reported at the police station but nothing was done.

“Since then he had always been living with fear. He was beaten again during his video shoot with Zlatan.

“I need justice for him. As a Pastor, I can’t fight this traditionally because of my religion. If they want to do the DNA test, let them do it.