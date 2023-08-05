Finally, Maryam Shetty Breaks Silence On Ministerial Withdrawal

Following the withdrawal of former ministerial nominee, Maryam Shettima, better known as Maryam Shetty by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Kano State politician has reacted to the development.

President Tinubu had on Friday written to the Senate on his intention to replace Maryam Shetty with Mariya Mahmoud, her former classmate.

Speaking on the development, Shetty who described the withdrawal of her appointment as the will of God expressed her continued gratitude for Tinubu’s unwavering support and appreciation for any decision he made.

“I have found myself at the centre of a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a move that brought me immense honour, chose me as a ministerial nominee. Coming from the traditional, conservative regions of northern Nigeria, this represented a significant stride towards a more inclusive national representation.”

“The sheer joy and pride I felt at my nomination were beyond words. It was a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power.

“Yet, life, with its characteristic unpredictability, led to the withdrawal of my nomination. To some, this could seem like a setback, but my faith as a devout Muslim guided my understanding. I saw it as the divine will of Allah, who I believe grants power as He wishes and when He wishes. His plans are always superior to ours.