Finally, Lookman Gets Wish To Quit Atalanta

…as Atletico seal deal for Eagles striker

SuperEagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has finally got his wish to leave Atalanta after Atletico Madrid sealed a late agreement to sign the Super Eagles winger before the winter transfer window closed, ending months of uncertainty over his future.

Renowned transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Atletico moved swiftly after Lookman’s proposed switch to Turkish side Fenerbahce collapsed at the final stage, despite the Nigerian having agreed personal terms with the club. With the Turkish option off, Atletico opened talks with Atalanta and quickly found common ground.

Although Lookman initially weighed his options following the failed Fenerbahce move, further discussions paved the way for the deal. Atalanta preferred a transfer to Atletico and granted the player permission to travel to Spain.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone personally held talks with Lookman, while the La Liga club improved its salary offer to secure his approval. Transfer insider Matteo Moretto later confirmed that the deal had been completed, with Atalanta set to receive €35 million plus €5 million in performance-related bonuses.

Lookman is expected to sign a five-year contract with Atletico, earning around €6 million per season plus bonuses. Lookman has since arrived in Madrid to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Metropolitano Stadium. The winger’s departure ends a long-running saga at Atalanta.

Lookman has been eager to leave the club since his memorable hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final. His push for a transfer soon after led to interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, but no deal materialised.

Tensions followed, with former coach Gian Piero Gasperini dropping him from the squad at one point. Similar issues resurfaced under Ivan Juric in the summer of 2025, when Lookman submitted a transfer request and had his commitment publicly questioned.