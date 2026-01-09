Finally, Lagos Assembly Passes N4.4trn 2026 Budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a N4.4 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, following the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.

The committee chairman, Sa’ad Olumoh, presented the report during plenary yesterday, detailing the assumptions, projections, and structure of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, tagged the “Budget of Shared Prosperity.”

According to the report, the 2026 budget represents the third budget cycle of the current administration and the final newcycle budget of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term.

It is aligned with the administration’s development agenda, anchored on four strategic pillars: human-centric development, modern and adaptive infrastructure, a thriving 21st-century megacity economy, and effective governance that exceeds citizens’ expectations.

Olumoh noted that the budget framework was informed by macroeconomic indices, including an exchange rate benchmark of N1,512 to the dollar, an inflation rate of 14.7 per cent, oil production of 2.06 million barrels per day, and a benchmark oil price of $64 per barrel.

The committee also reviewed the 2025 budget performance, reporting a cumulative budget performance of 79 per cent as of November 2025. Capital expenditure performance stood at 75 per cent, recurrent expenditure at 87 per cent, while overall revenue performance was put at 79 per cent.

For the 2026 fiscal year, the approved budget size stands at about N4.4 trillion, with proposed recurrent expenditure of N2.052 trillion and capital expenditure of N2.185 trillion.

The capital component represents a significant portion of the budget, underscoring the state government’s commitment to infrastructure development. The budget includes provisions for personnel costs, overheads, debt servicing, and debt repayment, with a projected deficit of about N243 billion to be financed through approved deficit financing options.