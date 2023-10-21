Finally, Killaboi Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Suspected Murder Of Girlfriend

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Police had issued a public notice declaring Benjamin Nnanyereugo wanted due to suspicions surrounding the death of his 21-year-old girlfriend.

According to Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Nnanyereugo was believed to have committed the crime on July 13 at his residence in Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

Following the death of his girlfriend, Killaboi was alleged to have spent over $25,000 to acquire a Sierra Leonean passport with a different name.

READ ALSO:

Despite all efforts to locate and apprehend Nnanyereugo, he remained at large, prompting his declaration as a wanted person.

Hundeyin’s statement reads, “The suspect, a 26-year-old individual standing at approximately 5.9 feet tall and originating from Abia, is of dark complexion and is fluent in English, Igbo, and Pidgin English.”

“Individuals with information on his whereabouts were encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,”

A few weeks after Killaboi was declared wanted, reports gathered on social media alleging that this same suspect had been arrested in Sierra Leone, at a club in Free Town with a different name.

According to the report, he changed his name to Kanu Princeton Samuel.

The post stated, “A businessman, Nnanyereugo Best, who was declared wanted by @BenHundeyin for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, a student of Lead City University, has been arrested in Sierra Leone. After the alleged act, he spent over $25,000 to acquire a Sierra Leonean passport.”

“He changed his name to Kanu Princeton Samuel. His photo had been posted on social media by the girl’s family. Someone in Sierra Leone identified him. Mr Femi Falana was contacted & informed Lagos police which declared him wanted.”

“He was nabbed at a nightclub in Free Town yesterday. For clarity, the $25,000 wasn’t just for the Sierra Leonean passport alone but that was what he spent on getting a new life for himself & changing his identity.”

See the post below: