Finally, Kazim Adeoti Breaks Silence On Marriage To Mercy Aigbe

Nigerian movie Director and film marketer, Kazim Adeoti has finally addressed the criticism he received following his marriage to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe.

New Telegraph recalls that in January 2022, Mercy publicly announced her marriage to Kazim, prompting Adeoti’s first wife, Funsho Adeoti, to accuse her of “Taking him away.”

However, after years of silence on the issue, Adeoti in a recent interview at the National Film and Video Censors Board conference in Lagos defended his decision, citing his Muslim beliefs, which allow polygamy, as the basis for his choice to have a second wife.

Addressing public scrutiny, he emphasized that, as a public figure, he cannot control others’ perceptions or reactions.

He said: “When you find yourself in the public domain, you cannot really control a whole lot of opinions or narratives.

“What is most important is for you to be focused and, at the end of the day, the end justifies the means.”

Despite the backlash, Kazim shared that he remains committed to his work, focusing on his projects and goals, which he believes will ultimately validate his efforts.

His remarks have reignited discussions on polygamy and societal expectations within Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

