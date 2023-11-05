Finally, Jim Iyke Addresses Questions About Ex-Lover, Nadia Buari

Famous Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has revealed why he tried to avoid questions regarding his ex-girlfriend, Gollywood actress, Nadia Buari.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Jim lyke refrained from answering questions about his ex-Ghanian lover during one of his interviews in the past.

When questioned about her, he replied by simply saying, “Who is that?”

However, addressing his controversial response in his latest interview with Starr Drive FM, the actor stated that discussing certain explicit details about past relationships would be disrespectful to their current partners.

Jim Iyke said, “If I answer this question, it will be a lose-lose. If I were to say certain things, it would be to the detriment of my partner and also to her husband.

“Which husband wants to hear about an ex talking sexually explicitly with whom he married, and people don’t understand that this was an act of respect?

“I didn’t want to offend a married woman with four kids, so it was better to leave the past in the past. I must respect my current relationship and Nadia’s husband.”