New Telegraph

March 6, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Finally, Jarvis Speaks…

Finally, Jarvis Speaks On Relationship With Peller

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Jarvis has stirred social media reactions after opening up about her relationship with fellow content creator, Peller.

Jarvis, who spoke about her relationship status during a recent live session with fans, revealed that she is no longer in the “Girlfriend stage with Peller.

Jarvis further stated that Peller holds a special place in her life because he is the first man she has formally introduced to her family.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO

She said, I’ve left the stage of girlfriend since 2024. I am engaged, and he is the first man I have taken home and introduced to my family.”

This comes days after Peller gifted her a Mercedes-Benz coupe for her birthday, stating that he wanted to do what her father could not do for her because of the deep love he has for her.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Alia Confirms Killing Of 12 People In Kwande, Condemns Attack
Read Next

Joeboy Speaks On Controversy Surrounding Tyla’s Grammy Win