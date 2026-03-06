Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Jarvis has stirred social media reactions after opening up about her relationship with fellow content creator, Peller.

Jarvis, who spoke about her relationship status during a recent live session with fans, revealed that she is no longer in the “Girlfriend stage with Peller.

Jarvis further stated that Peller holds a special place in her life because he is the first man she has formally introduced to her family.

She said, “I’ve left the stage of girlfriend since 2024. I am engaged, and he is the first man I have taken home and introduced to my family.”

This comes days after Peller gifted her a Mercedes-Benz coupe for her birthday, stating that he wanted to do what her father could not do for her because of the deep love he has for her.