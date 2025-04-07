Finally, Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Claims Of Being ‘Gistlover

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally reacted to the accusations of being the face behind the popular faceless Instagram blog, Gistlover.

Debunking the allegation, Iyabo Ojo stated that most of the gists shared by popular Instagram bloggers, such as Gistlover, are leaked by close people.

During a podcast discussion with Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, Iyabo Ojo disclosed that most of the information or gossip shared by Gistlover is false.

She said; “One thing I found out about Gistlover is that it’s the people close to you who take the information to Gistlover. Sometimes the information they take is wrong information. but they still take them. Some of the information are right, and some are wrong”.

Iyabo questioned the faceless blogger if she does thorough findings before sharing the information on their page.

Iyabo disclosed that most of the gist shared by the faceless blogger was shared by some of her colleagues in the industry.

She added that she was shocked when she was later accused of being behind the faceless blog, questioning why she would tarnish her image and that of her daughters’ if she was behind the blog.

She questioned, “Some people came out to say I am gistlover. I was shocked. Iyabo Ojo is gistlover, and I posted about my life on Gistlover. I dragged my daughter on Gistlover.

“Is it for the money or the fame? The rubbish that was written about 3 some and stuff that gistlover posted and it went viral, for what reason will I want to drag my own daughter and myself? Destroy my name and reputation, why?”

