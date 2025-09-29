Finally, Iyabo Ojo Breaks Silence On Lizzy Anjorin’s Alleged Curses

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has broken her silence on why she has chosen not to publicly respond to the alleged attacks and curses directed at her family by fellow actress, Lizzy Anjorin.

In a heartfelt post shared via Instagram on Sunday, Iyabo revealed that her decision to remain silent was intentional, stressing that although it has been difficult, she prefers to focus on her family’s well-being.

The actress, who recently became a grandmother, said the past few months have been centred on welcoming her grandson, supporting her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, in her new journey into motherhood, and prioritising family over drama.

“I’ve seen all your DMs, voice notes, and questions about my silence despite all the defamatory statements, insults, death wishes, and curses aimed at my family, especially my grandson.

“Honestly, I struggle to hold my peace, but sometimes silence is necessary. Who God has blessed, no one can curse,” Iyabo wrote.

She further disclosed that her legal team is actively monitoring the situation and compiling evidence of all defamatory remarks, assuring her fans that appropriate steps will be taken once she returns to Lagos.

Iyabo’s stance has drawn mixed reactions online, with many applauding her restraint while others await how the legal angle of the feud will unfold.