Finally, Iyabo Ojo Bows To Pressure, Tenders Apology To Faith Morey, Laura Ikeji

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the mother of two expressed regret for her behaviour on the reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos, which left many unimpressed and disappointed.

Iyabo Ojo is known to dispute any form of bullying and has pledged her commitment to justice and fairness throughout the years.

She clarified that her primary goal in participating in the reality TV show was to entertain viewers with a show worthy of their time, a goal she believes she achieved.

However, she acknowledged that her conduct may have offended so many as she apologized for any bullying attributes that may have surfaced.

While maintaining her deep affection and support for the late singer Mohbad, Iyabo emphasized that she has no regrets about advocating for him.

The mother of two further expressed her difficulty in accepting comparisons between her behaviour on the show and her support for Mohbad.

However, Iyabo Ojo extended her gratitude to her partner, Paulo Okoye, for his unwavering support as she penned an apology note to Laura Ikeji, and Faith Morey on bullying allegations

She wrote, “I Iyabo Ojo, am the same person at my core that you have always known over the years. I stand for justice and fairness. One of my main goals of starring on a reality TV show was to entertain everyone and give you all a show worthy of your time.

“I made sure that drama was the centrepiece of the show. In the midst of that drama, I may have offended some people and displayed some behaviours that are certain attributes of bullies. For that, I am truly sorry to all that I have offended.

“I emphatically reject all forms of bullying. I have never bullied anyone in my day-to-day life nor condoned bullying in any form. For me to bully, is to continuously denigrate, hurt, and cause harm to others, and that is not me. Stepping on that dress on the show was a way to get talking points for the show for entertainment purposes, and we succeeded. No harm was meant”.

Speaking on justice for Mohbad; She said, “Justice for the fallen singer Mohbad is something very dear to me and dear to millions of people around the world. I have no regrets, about being in this fight for him and his family. With this, I find myself dragged and people capitalizing and even belittling the gravity of the situation by equating it to a show. This is real life!

“People who know me are aware that I give my all and last dime to people behind the scenes. I take care, nurture, and uplift others as much as I can.

“To read my daughter’s post, @its.priscy online broke my heart to even imagine the burden it must be for her and her brother to be dragged online just because of me. That moved me as a mother. I want them to know that I will give the world to them.

Extending Appreciation to her partner; She added, “To my man Obim @pauloo2104, I love and respect how solid you are. Thank you for your unwavering support for me and for reminding me of my core values. You and I are ONE.

“Finally, just as we can learn to live together in peace when we agree, we can also learn to be cordial in our differences towards each other”.