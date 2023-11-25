Finally, Israel DMW Opens Up On Marriage Crash

READ ALSO:

Narrating the ordeal, Israel DMW revealed that he had met his estranged wife, Sheila in February 2022. At the time, she was a virgin, a daughter of a pastor and they had met during one of their evangelisms at their church.

One thing led to another, and they became intimate friends; but she refused to have any physical encounter with him, insisting that she can only give herself to the man she marries.

Israel recounted that he agreed with her condition and immediately set about proposing to her, and upgrading her lifestyle from that of someone who uses a 60k phone to a new iPhone of 1 million naira, upgrading her wardrobe and buying her new human hairs which cost him a fortune.

However, he alleged that, after their luxurious wedding, she changed and began showing her real self to him. According to him, she began setting standards for him and expecting him to follow them, also claiming that he is embarrassing her with the way he keeps begging his boss, Davido, online.

The statement reads, “Marrying a lady because you met her during evangelism as a virgin, a pastor’s daughter, a member of our same winners chapel church, might not guarantee anything peace at all. Don’t be too eager or quick to trust people. People can change at any time. People can be very ungrateful and deceptive.

“I met Sheila on February 19, 2022. We became friends which later became intimate. She told me she would only lose her virginity to the man that would marry her since her Ugep, Cross River, mother, who’s now 41, had earlier married 2 different men, with 2 kids, before marrying her father and she was overdue at 21 for marriage.

“We fully agreed with her terms and conditions. | immediately began a full upgrade of her unkept situation by firstly giving her 300k and also replacing her tattered phone of less than 60k with a brand new iphone 12 Pro Max of 860k in less than 2 weeks.

“I later also replaced the 12 Pro Max with a brand 14 Pro Max of 1.2m that she’s currently using to slay. I did a alot of shopping for her. Bought her clothes and bags including expensive human hair she’s using without sleeping with her. I later proposed and she fully accepted.

“We later did a Legally introduction, traditional and white weddings in Benin city. Sheila immediately changed by showing her real self after our wedding by wanting to set standards for me because she now felt she was blown as Juju’s wife, fully verified on Instagram, with more followers from her earlier struggling 3k followers when I met her. A fully sapa girl I met with just 2,700 in her account.

“I have never raised my hands on her any day. I don’t beat women at all. I respect them so much. The least money for her upkeep was 100k. She now wakes up to tell me that I derive dignity in begging my oga, that I am fully a slave and that am disgracing her on social media.

“I had earlier taken her to show the same oga for the first time before we wedded when we were in Abuja Transcorp Hilton, and oga asked her straight forward if she was ready for marriage, and she fully answered by saying yes and oga immediately gave her 500k for airtime. Oga was fully present in Benin for my wedding, after cancelling a 140m show appearance. Oga…”

