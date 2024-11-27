Finally, Israel Agrees To Ceasefire With Hezbollah

Share

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu announced a proposed ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu who spoke on the development emphasized that any violations or rearmament attempts by the group will prompt immediate military action.

The ceasefire, backed by the United States (US) and France, aims to de-escalate the conflict, which has claimed over 3,800 lives in Lebanon and 129 in Israel since October 2023.

Despite the announcement, Israeli forces launched strikes on Beirut, responding to projectiles from Lebanon.

Netanyahu stated the truce as an opportunity to intensify Israel’s fight against Hamas in Gaza while addressing the broader “Iranian threat.”

Israel’s security cabinet is currently deliberating the duration and terms of the ceasefire.

