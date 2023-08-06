Finally, IPOB Announces Total Stop To Sit-At-Home In S’East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced a total stop to the Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East region.

In a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the pro-Biafran group, Emma Powerful said henceforth, instead of sit-at-home the southeast would be observing “Economic empowerment day” every Monday of the week.

The goal, according to the outlawed group, is to empower the populace to mobilise resources and methods in order to reverse the region’s dramatic fall in the economic, educational, and social sectors as a result of the protracted sit-at-home movement.

Speaking further, the group claimed the new order is in response to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter, which was made public a few days ago through his lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor, which completely forbade all sorts of stay-at-home throughout the entire South-East.

The statement read, “Following the total cancellation of all forms of sit-at-home in the entire South-East, as clearly and unequivocally stated in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter, he has therefore directed the people, to henceforth, set aside every Monday as an ‘economic empowerment day’ in the entire South-East.

“Economic Empowerment Day connotes a day set aside for mass mobilisation of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp and unprecedented decline in the economic, educational, and social needs of our people occasioned by the prolonged sit-at-home.

“During this exercise, the people are encouraged to embark on a massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty-ridden population of our people.

“Through education, employment, health services, sense of identity and community, our people and indeed, the eastern region can begin to thrive and grow.

“There is an urgent need to reclaim our lost glory by embarking on empowering Biafrans with the resources they need to live beyond mere subsistence as our people are known globally for hard work, resilience, and great achievements.

“The implication of this Economic Empowerment Day is that Biafrans are expected to devote significant time to adhere to their routine calendar schedule template strictly and uninterruptedly with a view to making up for the humongous time lost to the activities of misguided enforcers of unsanctioned Monday sit-at-home order.”