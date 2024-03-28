Finally, INEC Clears 17 Parties For Edo Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 17 parties to field candidates in the September 21 Edo State governorship election. The body said yesterday they beat the 6 pm March 24 deadline to upload the nomination forms of their candidates into its portal after conducting their primaries. INEC had warned that there would be no extension of the timeframe allowed by the law.

However, National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, did not list the parties that beat the deadline but said they would publish the personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates on Saturday.

INEC said: “Following the conclusion of party primaries, 17 parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Edo State governorship election by the deadline of 6 pm on March 24 when the dedicated portal automatically shuts down.

“The personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on March 30, a week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022. “The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the state headquarters and the 18 local government offices.”