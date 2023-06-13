Finally, Hilda Baci Bags Guinness World Records

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci has officially been announced by the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

The World Record made this announcement on Tuesday, June 13 following a thorough review of all the evidence after which they confirm Hilda as the new current Guinness holder.

The 27-year-old Nigerian chef began her cook-a-thon on Thursday 11 May through Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

The renowned chef attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

However the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity for the longest marathon records, these rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken, and these were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.

According to Hilda, she attempted this record to “put Nigerian cuisine on the map” and “inspire young African women to chase their dreams.”

“I also decided to break this record to truly push my limits and test my abilities,” she added.