Finally, Genevieve Nnaji Returns To Instagram With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has finally returned back to Instagram as she drops mouth-watering photos of herself.

Following her amazing comeback, many celebrities have taken to the comment section of the Nollywood actress to shower her encomium.

The screen goddess took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in a black outfit, where she has a sizable 8.4 million-strong following.

Many Nigerians including celebrities such as Ini Edo, Mercy Eke, Stella Damascus, Funke Akindele, Charles Okocha, and many others, have warmly reacted to her recent sharing of gorgeous images.

New Telegraph recalls that after her coming back from her medical condition, she also made her comeback movie titled ” I Do Not Come By Chance” by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, featuring its casts which includes Blossom Chukwujekwu and newcomer Paul Nnadiekwe.

The storyline in the film portrays a young man who must prevent his family from going hungry.

The film explores the lengths he will go to protect those he loves and is set in the dangerous world of Nigerian email scams.

The superstar is known for her ageless beauty and great acting skills, and her social media comeback this past weekend caught everyone’s attention with her stunning performance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In order to present her brand-new cinematic masterpiece, Genevieve Nnaji, who had been missing from the internet community, came back via Instagram. captioning her post with the title of her movie “I Do Not Came To You By Luck”

Her fellow movie colleague, Linda Osifo sent her a note of congratulations, saying, “Congratulations, beautiful Queen.” Others showed their adoration by using heart emojis, nice terms like “Honey,” “Queen G,” and other similar expressions.

