Finally, Funke Akindele Breaks Silence On Divorce To JJC Skillz

Legendary Nollywood actress, director and producer, Funke Akindele, has opened up about her divorce from her estranged husband, JJC Skillz.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the mother of two has been making headlines for weeks after she premiered her movie “A Tribe Called Judah”.

Speaking about her marriage to JJC Skills, the prolific actress said although she had many achievements in her life, she also had her own share of failures, such as two failed marriages.

Speaking in a recent interview with Joyce on Wazobia, Funke Akindele said, “If you don’t fail, you can’t be successful. You have to keep trying. Like when a child is trying to walk, the child will walk small and just fall off. So it’s normal for you to fall but you just have to pick yourself and rise again.

“For me, I see failure, I see challenges, I see obstacles, as part of life. My mum raised me like that. My mum will say if you do not fail if you do not fall, you cannot succeed. So you have to keep going. And note, I do not even see the failures.

“If you ask me now can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling. I have to make an impact.



“I have to empower a lot of people. I have to inspire young people out there. I have to stay strong for my children and my siblings.

“Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes I cry, and yes I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say “Keep moving”.