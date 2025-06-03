Finally, Finally On The Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure Expressway

Share

Because of its hatred for the Ant, Cockroach voted for Insecticide. Immediately Insecticide took power and swung into action, both Cockroach and Ant died, including the Housefly that did not vote!

—Adewunmi Adegoju.

I scribbled what you are about to read on the day after the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland was crowned on Friday, 23 May this year.

It centred on the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure federal highway. It went thus: “I received with mixed feelings news of the presidential approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that action be taken on the death-trap that the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa federal highway has become.

Mixed feelings – Feelings of joy and also of sadness. Reports said the president approved the rehabilitation of the dual carriageway for ease of transportation.

Speaking at the coronation of the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesa land, Oba Adesuyi Clement Haastrup, Ajimoko III, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who represented the President, reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to grassroots development while also announcing that ‘the President has ordered the release of an intervention fund for the rehabilitation of the Ilesa-IfeIbadan expressway, which is critical to the economic vitality of Osun and neighbouring states.’

“I have written repeatedly on the perilous state of that road. Other writers, such as my brother Lasisi Olagunju, of the Tribune Newspapers and Lekan Shote of The PUNCH, have also written about their nasty experience on that road.

It is, therefore, heartwarming that the Federal Government has paid attention to our many cries – and those of others – and is now moving to do something about the road.

It is immaterial that it has chosen to tie it to the inauguration of the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland as a coronation gift to Kabiyesi! “Long may Kabiyesi reign. I remember sitting him down for an interview after he left being the deputy governor of Osun State.

After a period of turbulence and wilderness experience that must have tried the soul of any mortal, Kabiyesi today sits on the throne of his fathers.

Long may he reign! “But we should tell the Presidency that the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa expressway needs more than rehabilitation! That road, having expired totally and irrevocably, needs total reconstruction.

All efforts to rehabilitate it in the past have failed. Sukuk-funds parchments here and there have failed to redeem the road. It must now experience total reconstruction – except we are only interested in throwing hard-earned money down the drains.”

On Monday, however, the sadness and any other reservations I might have had evaporated when I heard, life and direct, from reliable sources made up of very strong media handlers of Mr. President that what the President actually approved – and which is what will be executed – is a complete and full reconstruction of the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa-Akure dual carriageway.

Sometimes, we need to hear from the horse’s mouth, as they say, to know that the government actually responds to feedback from the people.

And also that those of them in Government are not as indifferent to the plight of the common man as some would have us believe!

Could anyone have imagined that the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, upon travelling on that road, reported her experience and demanded that something be done? Could you also have imagined that Gen. Alani Akinrinade, upon being invited to the Presidential Villa, made the reconstruction of the same deplorable road a condition for him to make the trip from his Yakoyo country home to Ibadan where a presidential jet might be waiting for him?

These, and many others, are stories that are hardly heard by the people. This is one more confirmation – I have heard of others in the past – that this President has listening ears. If only my own problem can grab his attention!

