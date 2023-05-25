New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Finally, Fg Unveils…

Finally, Fg Unveils Funeral C’ttee For Diya

The Federal Government has inaugurated a State Funeral Committee for the former Chief of General Staff, the late Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya, who died on March 26, 2023. The committee is expected to plan a befitting burial for the Army general. This is as the family of the late Diya announced that the former Chief of General staff would be interred on July 29.

The Funeral Committee, which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was drawn from the Ministry of Works and Housing; Ministry of Information and Culture and Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. Also, the Chief of Defence Staff; Inspector-General of Police; Director- General, Department of State Services; Representatives of Ogun and Lagos State Governments and the family of late Lt. Gen. Diya; and the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office are members of the committee.

These were contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Information, Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey.

Read Previous

Ministers Of State Redundant Under Buhari-Keyamo Laments
Read Next

Sanwo-olu Inaugurates 6 Medical Infrastructure Projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023