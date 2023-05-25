Finally, Fg Unveils Funeral C’ttee For Diya

The Federal Government has inaugurated a State Funeral Committee for the former Chief of General Staff, the late Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya, who died on March 26, 2023. The committee is expected to plan a befitting burial for the Army general. This is as the family of the late Diya announced that the former Chief of General staff would be interred on July 29.

The Funeral Committee, which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was drawn from the Ministry of Works and Housing; Ministry of Information and Culture and Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. Also, the Chief of Defence Staff; Inspector-General of Police; Director- General, Department of State Services; Representatives of Ogun and Lagos State Governments and the family of late Lt. Gen. Diya; and the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office are members of the committee.

These were contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Information, Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey.