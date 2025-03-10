Finally, FG Takes Over Gombe Hospital

Share

The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government owned General Hospital, Kumo, into a Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

A presidential statement said the Kumo Federal Medical Centre would serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel, and boost health care service in Gombe State and the North East generally.

It said: “Governor Muhammad Yahaya formally requested the takeover of the facility. President Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the North East and other health indicators in Gombe State.

“The Federal Government also considered the state government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

“President Tinubu commended the governor for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system.”

