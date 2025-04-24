Finally, FG Designates Tinubu Airport As Alternative To Abuja Airport

Share

The Federal Government yesterday designated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna as the official alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo made the declaration during the inauguration of commercial flight operations by Overland Airways from the airport.

He said plans were on to deploy the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and other necessary measures to process passengers should Abuja airport encounters problems.

Keyamo said: “This facility has everything— an international-grade runway, strategic location, and the ambience to handle large-scale aviation traffic,” he stated.

“A Boeing 747 or a triple seven can land here without issue. The fact that this airport has remained underutilised for so long is baffling.

“With the authority vested in me as Minister of Aviation, I hereby declare the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, as the official alternative to Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“I direct the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to take immediate note and commence necessary coordination.”

The minister applauded Niger State Governor Umaru Bago’s political will on the project, stating that the airport would boost investment, job creation, and increase Niger State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), particularly in agriculture.

