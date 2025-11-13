Finally, FG Cancels Mother Tongue Policy, Declares English Sole Meduim of Instruction

The Federal Government yesterday cancelled the national policy mandating the use of indigenous languages as the medium of instruction in schools, and declared English as the sole meduim.of instruction.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said this at the 2025 Language in Education International Conference, organised by the British Council in Abuja.

Recall that in 2022, the Federal Government approved a National Language Policy (NLP), which provides that from Early Child Care Education to Primary six, the language of instruction will be in the mother tongue or language of the immediate community.

The policy aims to promote indigenous languages, recognise their equal status, and improve early childhood learning outcomes, while English remains the official language used in later education and formal settings. Reversing the Policy, Alausa said Nigerian children had been performing abysmally in public exams as a result of being taught in the mother tongue.

The minister said the decision to cancel the policy followed extensive data analysis and evidence showing that the use of mother tongue as the main medium of instruction had negatively affected learning outcomes in several parts of the country.

He said: “We have seen a mass failure rate in WAEC, NECO and JAMB in certain geo-political zones of the country, and those are the ones that adopted this mother tongue in an over-subscribed manner.

“This is about evidence-based governance. English now stands as the medium of instruction from the pre-primary, primary, junior secondary, senior secondary and to the tertiary education level.”