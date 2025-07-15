Finally, Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari Laid To Rest In Daura

The body of the immediate former President, Muhammadu Buhari, was buried in his hometown of Daura in the Daura Emirate of Katsina State.

New Telegraph reports that the former President was buried after funeral prayers in the evening on Tuesday, July 15.

READ ALSO

His remains had arrived in Katsina the State capital earlier on Tuesday from the United Kingdom (UK) aboard a Presidential Jet with Vice President, Kashim Shettima, heading the delegation sent by President Tinubu to repatriate his body back home for a State burial.

His remains was received by President Bola Tinubu and was later taken to Daura for final burial rites according to Islamic injunctions.