Finally, Ekpa’s Trial Begins In Finland

The trial of separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, is set to commence in Finland, as authorities have filed charges of incitement to terrorism before the Päijät-Häme District Court in Lahti.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the charges, which were formally submitted on Friday, May 16, center on allegations of “spreading separatist propaganda” from his residence in Lahti — a situation believed to have escalated violence in parts of Nigeria’s South East region.

Earlier reports suggesting that the Federal Government had commenced extradition proceedings against Ekpa were dismissed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

However, top government sources who spoke in confidence to this platform confirmed that arrangements for his arraignment have been concluded.

Ekpa is alleged to have committed the offenses between August 2021 and November 2024.

It was further learned that the Finnish Police are leading the investigation, working closely with Nigerian authorities.

“The charges against Simon Ekpa were filed on Friday, May 16, in Finland. The case will be heard at the Päijät-Häme District Court in Lahti, although a hearing date is yet to be fixed,” one source revealed.

“He is suspected of spreading separatist propaganda from his residence in Lahti during the period under review,” the source added.

Another senior official corroborated the development, saying: “The police are investigating the case in collaboration with Nigerian authorities. It is a known fact that Ekpa’s activities have allegedly incited violence and led to crimes against civilians and law enforcement in southeastern Nigeria.”

