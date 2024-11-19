Finally, Don Jazzy Speaks On Relationship Status

Share

Nigerian music executive and former Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has lamented his relationship status.

Don Jazzy made this known after watching a new online trend “Suspect Challenge” which has been going viral on Instagram.

The ‘suspect challenge’ is a new online trend in which couples take turns to playfully tease themselves.

However, on Monday, Don Jazzy expressed his desire to participate in the ‘suspect challenge’, but regretted not having a partner.

He said; “Suspect wants to do a suspect challenge but no suspect partner.”

Accompanying the post Don Jazzy wrote, “It hurts”.

This is not the first time Don Jazzy has opened up about his relationship status in public.

