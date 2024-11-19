New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Finally, Don Jazzy…

Finally, Don Jazzy Speaks On Relationship Status

Nigerian music executive and former Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has lamented his relationship status.

Don Jazzy made this known after watching a new online trend “Suspect Challenge” which has been going viral on Instagram.

The ‘suspect challenge’ is a new online trend in which couples take turns to playfully tease themselves.

However, on Monday, Don Jazzy expressed his desire to participate in the ‘suspect challenge’, but regretted not having a partner.

READ ALSO:

He said; “Suspect wants to do a suspect challenge but no suspect partner.”

Accompanying the post Don Jazzy wrote, “It hurts”.

This is not the first time Don Jazzy has opened up about his relationship status in public.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Aliyu Awards Contract For Renovation Of NDLEA Rehabilitation Centre
Read Next

Roads As Death Traps In Satellite Towns
Share
Copy Link
×