Finally, Desmond Elliot Breaks Silence On Sexuality Allegations

Share

Prolific Nollywood actor and Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Olusola Elliot, has finally broken his silence on the recent allegations questioning his sexuality.

Speaking in an interview with TVC, the 50-year-old legislator dismissed the rumours as baseless, saying, “I am not gay.”

Desmond Elliot known for his role in Nollywood films emphasized that responding to unfounded claims was unnecessary.

READ ALSO:

“Why would I respond to an allegation that neither increases nor decreases my life?

“It’s an opinion someone has conceived. For me to come out and say it’s true or not isn’t necessary as long as I’m impacting people positively,” he remarked.

His response is coming days after a well-known controversial blogger, listed Elliot among other public figures in allegations related to homosexuality.

The actor-politician expressed concerns about the growing influence of unregulated blogging platforms.

He urged the government to consider regulatory measures to curb misinformation and protect public figures from baseless accusations.

Elliot’s response aims to set the record straight while highlighting the broader issue of unchecked digital media influence.

Share

Please follow and like us: