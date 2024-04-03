Finally, Delta Settles Hel-oml 30, Landlords’ Age-long Feud

Delta State Government has ended the festering crisis between Heritage Energy Limited, operators of the Oil Mineral Licence (OML 30) and the landlords over rents and expired leases. The state’s Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Chief Vincent Oyibode, who represented Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, struck the peace accord in Asaba. He urged the oil company to expedite action in paying the rental fees and expired leases. He advised the oil company to carry out legal verification within two months to resolve the lease indebtedness and pay the oil landlords.

He lamented the cumbersome delay in budgeting process among oil companies and maintained that the firm must work hard to ensure prompt payment of the new rates in the upcoming year. He said the sure way for oil companies to cut down incessant agitations is to process the rent and lease payments as stipulated. Oyibode said the state government would soon hold a stakeholders’ parley with all multinational oil companies, operating within the state and their host communities to resolve all lingering issues bedeviling sustainable oil production in the state.

He commended the oil landlords for their peaceful disposition by not taking the laws into their hands. He said, “Delta State remains the most investor friendly destination in Nigeria. Despite the recent happenings at Okuama, all stakeholders are working to ensure enhanced peace and security as encapsulated in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda.”