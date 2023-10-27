Finally, Davido Reacts To Allegations Of Unpaid Debts

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido has revealed its plan to take revenge on his accusers as he advises everyone not to beg him when the payback starts.

It would be recalled that the singer has been making headlines over alleged unpaid debts to different individuals who took to their social media pages to call him out.

Reacting to the callout in a cryptic tweet, Davido stated that nobody should beg him.

He wrote, “Mke nobody beg me”,

This has however garnered reactions from many as they pondered on what it could mean.

Many observers couldn’t help but associate this tweet with the ongoing allegations against him, suggesting that it might be directed at those accusing him of owing money.

He added, “You want to be famous ba?” This has however meant that those trolling him seek fame and attention.

See his tweets below: