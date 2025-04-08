Share

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has officially announced the date of his white wedding with his wife, Chioma.

Davido who spoke in an interview on The Breakfast Club, revealed that his anticipated white wedding ceremony is scheduled for August 2025 at Maimi, United States (US)

The “Am unavailable” crooner compared Nigerian marriage customs to those in the United States, noting how family dynamics often play a significant role in African unions.

The singer, who previously held a lavish traditional wedding in Nigeria, shared the update while reflecting on cultural differences and the intense public attention surrounding their relationship.

He went on to recall how his traditional wedding turned into a nationwide celebration and how the white wedding in August 2025 would be a continuation.

The 32-year-old Atlanta-born Grammy nominee also added that his wife is the best because she keeps her affairs private.

The effervescent singer went on to say that no one is perfect, and he would be lying if he said they are.

He said, “Back home, the culture in some households is, for example, a lot of men grew up with their mum, so she’s everything. You know those kinds of households that even if they get married, they can’t leave their mum, she must be in the house.

“So anything the husband does right or wrong, she’s supporting the husband. That’s the mentality in Nigeria: the same thing is for women, they must always support their daughters.

“Meanwhile, in America, it is just the man and woman when they get married. In Nigeria, you never really leave that family. Have you seen a Nigerian wedding?

