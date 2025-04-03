Finally, Cubana Chief Priest Drops Debut Song ‘More Money,’

Taking to Instagram page, Cubana Chief Priest expressed his excitement about the song’s release, emphasizing the influence of Davido in shaping the project.

Sharing the sniper, he captioned the video, “The Legend Himself Made Sure We Made A Classic,” reinforcing the confidence behind his debut.

“More Money” is described as an Afro Gyration Gbedu, a street-inspired sound designed to get people dancing.

In a bold statement, he dared his fans, saying, “Make I Hear Say You No Dance.”

The visuals capture the energy and vibrance of the song, with the nightlife king seen donning a black three-piece hoodie, dancing against a striking red-themed backdrop.

The song features rising music stars BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce, known for their viral hit “Ogechi.”

Their inclusion adds an extra layer of rhythm and melody to the track, making it a collaboration to watch out for.

To further elevate the video’s production quality, popular cinematographer Director Pink was brought on board to direct the visuals.

Following the release, “More Money” has quickly gained traction, with fans sharing their thoughts on social media.

Many praised the song’s lively beats and engaging visuals, while others expressed surprise at Cubana Chief Priest’s sudden venture into the music scene.

See post below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DH7AgClI5RY/?igsh=enQyZDlkZzY5emVl