Finally, Cubana Chief Priest Drops Debut Song ‘More Money,’

Popular billionaire entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has officially released his highly anticipated debut song, “More Money.”
Chief Priest announced the new song release via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 2.
The song was accompanied by a vibrant music video, which sparked excitement and reactions from fans across social media.
New Telegraph recalls that the celebrity barman had previously teased a snippet of the track on March 27, 2025, from his upcoming album, “CP No Small.”
The Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, as the executive producer, further heightening anticipation among music lovers.
Taking to Instagram page, Cubana Chief Priest expressed his excitement about the song’s release, emphasizing the influence of Davido in shaping the project.
Sharing the sniper, he captioned the video, “The Legend Himself Made Sure We Made A Classic,” reinforcing the confidence behind his debut.
“More Money” is described as an Afro Gyration Gbedu, a street-inspired sound designed to get people dancing.
In a bold statement, he dared his fans, saying, “Make I Hear Say You No Dance.”
The visuals capture the energy and vibrance of the song, with the nightlife king seen donning a black three-piece hoodie, dancing against a striking red-themed backdrop.
The song features rising music stars BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce, known for their viral hit “Ogechi.”
Their inclusion adds an extra layer of rhythm and melody to the track, making it a collaboration to watch out for.
To further elevate the video’s production quality, popular cinematographer Director Pink was brought on board to direct the visuals.
Following the release, “More Money” has quickly gained traction, with fans sharing their thoughts on social media.
Many praised the song’s lively beats and engaging visuals, while others expressed surprise at Cubana Chief Priest’s sudden venture into the music scene.
See post below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DH7AgClI5RY/?igsh=enQyZDlkZzY5emVl