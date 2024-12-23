Share

The controversial Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington has been granted bail after nearly a month in police custody.

The lawyer of the singer, Stanley Alieke made this known on his Instagram page on Monday without including much information on the bail terms.

It would be recalled that the rapper was arrested on November 27 while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State.

His arrest was connected to an alleged abuse of Afrofusion star, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

Darlington’s counsel, Deji Adeyanju also confirmed that Burna Boy was responsible for his arrest in a statement shared on his social media page.

Recall that Darlington had taunted Burna Boy over his affiliation with the embattled United States rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ who is facing multiple charges for sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

